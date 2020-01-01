Tom Brady Weighs in on Rob Gronkowski’s Sharp New Year’s Eve Look

Tuesday night, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski turned heads with his old-time football outfit, which he showed off while smashing a LEGO bust of Steve Harvey. However, quarterback Tom Brady was far more impressed with a different clothing choice, which he praised on Instagram.

“Fitted jeans, turtleneck and scarf??? Ok ok lookin sharp gronkie,” Brady wrote in response to a video that Gronkowski posted on Instagram. The former Patriots star was shown dancing to “YMCA” with residents of New York City, but Brady was far more distracted by the clothing choices.

As the Patriots quarterback pointed out, Gronkowski went all out with his fitted jeans, a grey turtleneck, and a matching scarf. He finished the ensemble with some pure white sneakers and a fashionable wool jacket.

Brady was not the only one commenting on Gronkowski’s outfit. Others jumped into the comments section to praise the white shoes, as well as the fact that the tight end “learned fashion.” One Patriots fan even said that the entire ensemble was just “perfect.”

The veteran quarterback in Brady is someone that has certainly been known for fashion choices throughout his career. He received flak early on for having ever-changing hairstyles, as well a surprising goatee during his rookie season, that he paired with ill-fitting suits. However, the conversation surrounding his wardrobe has since changed following the quarterback marrying model Gisele Bündchen.

Since tying the knot, Brady and Bundchen have been seen at numerous events that require top-tier outfits. Each time, the Patriots quarterback has worn tuxedos that have drawn praise. Sports Illustrated even named Brady to the Fashionable 50 list that praises athletes for creating unique styles.

“When it comes to his start in the NFL and his sense of style, Tom Brady has come a long way. The 41-year-old quarterback keeps getting better with age and experience, nailing sophisticated suits and subtle casual looks,” the author wrote in a July 2019 article. Brady was among a group of athletes that included Odell Beckham Jr., Dwyane Wade, James Harden and Serena Williams.

Given his role as a fashion icon, as well as his relationship with Bündchen, it would be expected that Brady has a high bar for outfits. It appears that Gronkowski’s New Year’s Even ensemble met all of the requirements while drawing praise from his former teammate.

(Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)