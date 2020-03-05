Tom Brady Put on the Spot by UFC President Dana White, Asked to Join Raiders on Instagram Live

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be a free agent for the first time in his career once the new league year begins on March 18. Whether he remains with the team that drafted him or heads elsewhere is unknown, but UFC president Dana White is trying to tip the scales. He openly campaigned for Brady to join another team during an Instagram Live.

A video surfaced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that showed White in the midst of a phone call with Brady. He was hyping up the Las Vegas Raiders and explaining why they would be the perfect destination for the veteran QB.

The entire interaction can be viewed below in a video that includes some NSFW language.

“The stadium, the facility is incredible,” White said. “The training facility they have outside of Vegas is incredible. It’s a 45-minute flight from L.A. Your kids and your family can live there, you can fly back and forth. We want you to come to the Raiders.”

UFC President Dana White was on IG Live trying to convince Tom Brady to sign with the Las Vegas #Raiders. Brady: “I don’t know what the future holds. Right now, I’m just trying to be patient through the process.”pic.twitter.com/ppbajJnwZR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 4, 2020

Brady did respond to the pitch, saying that he loves White. However, he did not provide any hints about whether or not he would actually pursue a contract with the Las Vegas franchise. Instead, Brady responded with a more political answer.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Brady said after talking about his “amazing experience” with the Patriots. “I’m just trying to be patient through the process.”

This is not the first time that White has tried to convince Brady to join the Raiders. The longtime friend of the Patriots is actually a suite holder at Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Silver and Black. White also told Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Brady to the Raiders “has legs.”

While White has been openly campaigning for Brady to head to Sin City once free agency begins, he did tell a slightly different story to reporters on Tuesday. The UFC president revealed that he “would like” Brady to remain with the Patriots, but he is hopeful that the Raiders will be the destination if this does not happen.

Will Brady join the Silver and Black? If this happens, the team will likely have to trade or release incumbent Derek Carr. The former second-round pick out of Fresno State has three years remaining on his current contract. Carr is owed $18.9 million in 2020, $19.5 million in 2021 and $19.7 million in 2022, per Spotrac. The Raiders would take a $5 million cap hit by trading or releasing him prior to June 1.

