Tom Brady Teasingly Warns Patriots Teammate Julian Edelman With Fierce Photo of Daughter Vivian Lake

Watch out Julian Edelman, there’s a new player in town according to Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback posted a sweet photo to Instagram of his daughter Vivian Lake wearing his football gear warning the wide receiver someone else may be lacing up.

Edelman took to the comment section to write jokingly, “I always knew this day would come…”

Other big named celebrities like David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg shared their thoughts as well.

“[Tom Brady] teach them young [trophy emoji]” Beckham wrote.

The 48-year-old actor just used two pray hand emojis, along with a heart, to describe how he was feeling about the NFL players sweet picture.

Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, are currently on their family vacation to Costa Rica — which they frequent often. Both have been sharing sweet memories with their fans via social media.

The former Victoria’s Secret model also shared a picture of their daughter taking a Tanpura class with her mom — which is a common instrument used in Indian music.

The model — who’s a long-time fan of yoga — shared another photo of her enjoying a pose on the beach during a sunset.

“Imagine if we recharged as often as we recharge our phones? Most of the time we don’t realize we are burned out until we are completely drained – mentally, emotionally, and physically,” she wrote as the start to her lengthy caption.

In her book Lessons she often talks about how big of a role yoga has played in her life. During her teenage years when she first started modeling, Bündchen suffered from anxiety attacks as a result of an unhealthy lifestyle: alcohol, cigarettes, too much caffeine, late nights and early mornings mixed with not enough sleep.

She chose the more natural route of managing her symptoms and one of those outlets for her was yoga. Throughout the years, she’s shared several moments with her followers on how she engages in that healthy lifestyle on a daily basis.

She not only uses her vacation time to recharge in exercise, but that’s quality time she and Brady have as a couple before the NFL season picks up. The two were caught smooching during a sweet moment on the beach and caught the attention of many.