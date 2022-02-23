Tom Brady Teams up With Jane Fonda for New Paramount Road Trip Comedy

Tom Brady has landed his first major project since retiring from the NFL earlier this month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will produce and star in the new football-themed road trip movie called 80 for Brady. Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content will produce the film as well, and Brady will be joined by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

80 for Brady will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino. The film will tell the story of four best friends, who are also New England Patriots fans, taking a trip to Super Bowl LI to see Tom Brady play in the biggest sporting event in the country. The movie is inspired by a true story, with Fonda, Tomlin, Moreno and Feild set to play the four friends. Brady developed the film with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. Production is set to being this spring.

Brady has more time to work on different things as he announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1. In the retirement announcement, Brady, who spent 22 seasons in the NFL, hinted at what his next step will be. “The future is exciting,” Brady wrote.

“I’m fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like [Autograph.io], [Brady Brand], [TB 12 Sports] that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress. As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

At 44 years old, Brady looks forward to the next chapter in his life. However, he’s not ruling out a comeback to the league. “I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said on the Let’s Go! podcast earlier this month. “I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think [with] anything you never say never. At the same time, I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”