Tom Brady's Status for 2023 NFL Season Revealed

Tom Brady is returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play at least one more season after announcing his retirement in February. And we now have a better idea about his future with the team. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe released details of Brady's restructured contract, and it's a one-year deal worth $19.5 million. It comes with four voidable years and a clause for no franchise/transition tag, meaning the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be a free agent in 2023.

What does that mean Brady will retire or join a new team? It was reported that Brady was looking to join the Miami Dolphins as an owner and then play quarterback with Sean Payton as the head coach. However, those plans were put on hold when Brian Flores, the Dolphins' former head coach filed a lawsuit against the team and the NFL for discrimination.

Brady will be 45 years old when the 2022 season begins. In a recent interview with Complex, Brady teased he will play beyond this year. "I'm gonna enjoy this year," Brady said. "I don't know what's gonna happen beyond this year. We're not really promised anything. I'm gonna have to work my ass off to get my body the way it needs to in order to give my team the best chance to succeed."

Brady also hinted that he could retire after having a talk with his family. "I decided to talk with my family and I said, 'I think I wanna do this one more time if you guys will support that,'" Brady said when asked what led to his decision to come out of retirement "And my wife was so supportive of it and she said, 'Look, I want you to be happy. I want you to enjoy it and go out there and win.' Ultimately, that's why I came back, to win. There's only one reason to play for me at this point in my career. And that's to win.'"

Brady has played 22 seasons in the NFL. He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons while winning one with the Buccaneers after signing with the team in 2020. Brady is also the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.