Tom Brady Shares Special Moment With Son Jack After Buccaneers Win

Tom Brady shared a special moment with his son Jack after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win Sunday afternoon. On a video on the team’s Instagram story, Brady was seen with his son Jack walking into the locker room after the team’s 47-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, as mentioned by PEOPLE. Brady reposted the story on his Instagram account, writing, “Best part of my day.”

Jack has been spending a lot of time with Brady and the Buccaneers this season as he worked as a ball boy for the team during the summer. In August, Brady wrote on Instagram, “Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week… He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously.” During training camp, Brady talked about having Jack with him and his experience being with the Buccaneers.

Video: Tom Brady comes off the field with his son Jack after throwing for five touchdowns in a 45-17 win over the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/6ZkXlylxSs — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 10, 2021

“It’s great. He’s at a good age,” Brady said, per The Sports Rush. “The more I get to do with him, the better it is,” Brady said. “We have a great time together. It’s really a treat for me to have him [here]. He thinks it’s fun, but it’s probably way better for me having him out here. It’s really, really cool. He’s just a great kid. I don’t want to blow his head up too much. He probably wouldn’t even read this. Just a real special kid. It’s fun to be with him. He’s good with everything, you know, let’s run, go on the boat, let’s golf, let’s ride bikes and he is pretty cool with anything.”

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians loved having Jack at camp. “He’s done a heck of a job,” Arians said. “He knows how to get them back. He’s the ‘get-back coach’ right now and he’s doing a hell of a job.”

On Sunday, Jack got to see his father have one of the best games of his career. In the win, Brady completed 30 of his 41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns with a 144.4 passer rating. At 44 years old, Brady leads the NFL in passing. This comes one week after Brady passed Drew Brees in the all-time record books to become’s the NFL’s leader in career passing yards.