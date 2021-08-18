Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

✖

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

"Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week..." Brady wrote, per PEOPLE. "He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously," he says, adding on the next slide, "...just like his dad!" In the IG Story, Jack is seen decked out in Buccaneers gear running around getting footballs. It looks like Jack is on his way to having a successful NFL career. In the meantime, Brady is looking to win another Super Bowl to solidify his legacy.

Pretty cool, as bring-your-kid-to-work days go … (from Tom Brady’s Instagram, with son Jack) pic.twitter.com/rBMv8fZ0BB — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2021

"I was always kind of motivated by people that say 'you can't do it.' You know, 'you're not good enough, you're not fast enough, not big enough, you're not good enough arm,'” Brady told Good Morning America earlier this year. "I've had a body of work over a period of time, so you know, you just say, hey [and] quickly you forget."

Brady continued: "I think that's a great part about football. It's not really about what you did last year, it's kind of what you're going to do this year, so for me, it was what I was going to do for the Bucs last year. I still feel that way."

Brady also talked about how his work ethic will rub off on his kids. "I think trying to keep them grounded and understand, you know that a. they're gonna have to work hard and b. you know, mom and dad's life is very unique in this world," he explained. "I don't want them to take those things for granted, you know, I want them to make the impact, you know, in the world that they're gonna make but they're gonna make it in their way too." Brady joined the Buccaneers in March 2020 after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots. After winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February this year.