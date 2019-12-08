Tom Brady Snaps Selfie With Son Benny in Honor of His 10th Birthday: ‘This Smile Makes My Day’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have a battle with the Kansas City Chiefs drawing his attention, but he is not forgetting his crucial duties as a father. Specifically, the 42-year-old wants to guarantee that he is making his son’s birthday special. He took a step toward this goal by posting a special message on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Benny!” Brady wrote in the caption of a photo of him and his son. “10 years old and I couldn’t be any more blessed to be your Dad! We love you so much! This smile makes my day!”

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, likely have bigger plans in place to celebrate this important birthday. However, the Patriots’ quarterback first has to secure a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs and book a trip to the postseason.

As his Instagram profile shows, Brady is truly invested in his three children, two of which are with Bundchen. Yes, there are countless photos and videos relating to the Patriots, but there is a seemingly equal amount of family memories. Whether he is posting about trick-or-treating or a day full of horseback riding, the veteran is making it clear that he loves spending time with his loved ones.

Interestingly enough, this is actually the second birthday being celebrated this week. Brady revealed earlier in the week that his daughter, Vivian, turned 7 years old — two birthdays in less than one week means that the household is full of celebrations, presents, and treats.

As someone that is currently in the midst of a playoff run, it could be difficult for Brady to concentrate with all of the birthday celebrations, but his six Super Bowl rings are evidence that he doesn’t have an issue with focusing on the matter at hand. It also helps that Bundchen is the one that keeps everything and everyone on track during the season.

“The last couple years, it’s been really great for me to spend the offseason with them and, you know, really fill up that bucket and give them the time, love, and support that they need,” Brady told reporters during training camp. “You know, because when I’m here doing my thing, my wife’s gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams.”

