Tom Brady Sends Message to Drew Brees After Announcing Retirement From NFL

Drew Brees will not be with the New Orleans Saints next season as he announced his retirement on Sunday. He has made a lot of friends in the league during his 20-year career, including Tom Brady who is right next to Brees when it comes to all-time quarterback stats. When Brady learned the news of Brees' retirement, he went to Twitter to send him a message.

"Congrats my friend on an incredible career," Brady tweeted. "Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next [Drew Brees]." Brees made the announcement on social media with the help of his four children. Many anticipated that Brees would retire after the end of the 2020 season as he was dealing with multiple injuries the last couple of years.

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," Brees wrote in an Instagram post. "Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more."

As for Brees' next move, he made that announcement on the TODAY show. "I am going to be working for NBC," Brees revealed. I’m part of the team now, a new team. Listen, I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life. And I continue to be able to talk about it and show a passion for it and bring my kids along for the ride there, as well, and let them be part of some of those special moments."

Brees finished his career first all-time in passing yards (80,358) and second in passing touchdowns (571). Brady is right behind Brees in passing yards (79,204) but is ahead of the former Saints quarterback in passing touchdowns (581).