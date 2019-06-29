Tom Brady Reveals Photo Proof He Hasn’t Lost His QB Skills

As if winning Super Bowl LIII in February was not enough proof that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still has it, the six-time Super Bowl champion proved it again with an Instagram Story post Thursday, showing off his arm strength. He shared a look at a Ball Coach Pocket Radar that showed a 61 mph velocity. Brady did not include footage of himself throwing.

Brady added the caption “He’s gonna fall off a cliff,” with a football and thinking face emoji.

The “fall off a cliff” comment was a direct response to ESPN’s Max Kellerman, who has been predicting Brady will “fall off a cliff” eventually for the past three years, notes AOL.com. Since Kellerman first made that comment in July 2016, the Patriots have gone 35-9 during the regular season and gone to three straight Super Bowls.

A 61 mph velocity is very fast, even faster than the young rookie quarterbacks who attended the 2019 NFL Combine. According to OurLads.com, none of the quarterbacks threw that fast. The fastest was West Virginia’s Will Grier, who threw 59 mph right-handed.

In 2018, Josh Allen, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills, had a velocity of 62 mph. Boston Sports Journal‘s Greg Bedard reported that no quarterback other than Allen hit 62 mph since 2008.

However, in 2017, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass 62 mph during a segment for the NFL Network.

Brady, 41, has played for the Patriots 19 seasons, the most ever for a quarterback at a single team. He has been to nine Super Bowls, winning six of them, including Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year. Brady is also a three-time NFL MVP and four-time Super Bowl MVP.

While Brady’s velocity Instagram Story post made it clear he is not set to leave the game, his other social media posts have sparked concern. Earlier this month, on the first day of Patriots mini-camp, he shared a Jay-Z quote reading, “Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first.”

However, Brady has made it clear that he has no intention of retiring any time soon, although his contract with the Patriots is up this year, notes Boston.com.

“I have goals to play not only next year but beyond that, and I’m going to try to do it as best I possibly can. I’m going to give it everything I have like I always have,” Brady said in December 2018. “It will certainly be a challenge. I don’t take any of these things for granted, but I hope I can keep playing, and I hope I can keep playing at a championship level.”

Photo credit: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images