Tom Brady Reveals Hilarious Obstacle Preventing F1 Career

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, and he will soon hold even more quarterback records while suiting up in 2021. He does not have much more to accomplish in the NFL, so will he switch to another sport? Brady recently revealed that he can't join Formula 1 due to the issue of the helmets being too small.

Brady joked about this setback during a recent sitdown with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and late-night host James Corden. The nearly 18-minute discussion was a video for IWC Watches, but it also featured several entertaining comments from the two champions. "How do you think either of you would fare at each other's sport?" Corden asked. Brady responded by pulling out Hamilton's F1 helmet and talking about its fit.

"I always thought I was a pretty good driver," Brady said. "I was sent in the mail this week — I got the most beautiful gift. You know what I realized? It doesn't fit! How can I be a driver?" Brady emphasized his point by showing the helmet perched atop his head.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joked about becoming an F1 driver, Hamilton took the opposite approach when asked about football. He made it clear that he has no intentions of strapping on football pads and taking on a 300-pound defensive end. "I would run the opposite way," Hamilton said. "Seeing those guys, the size that they are, I don't know if I could do it."

In addition to talking about their respective sports and crossover potential, Hamilton and Brady both played a quick game of True or False. They had to answer questions about each other's careers in a limited amount of time. Brady passed with flying colors, answering all six questions correctly. Hamilton found equal success while answering all six of his questions correctly.

Of course, the most important part of the interview for fans of the NFL and F1 featured questions about the future. Corden mentioned that Brady has the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history before asking if the Buccaneers quarterback is going for his eighth. Brady did not hesitate before confirming his desire to win another championship.

Hamilton faced a similar question about his F1 career. He currently sits in a tie with Michael Schumacher for the most F1 titles in history, but will he pursue another after a historic 2020 season? Hamilton said that he was copying Brady definitely pursuing another championship.