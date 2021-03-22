Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Reacts to Tom Brady's Super Bowl Win

✖

Robert Kraft had a rooting interest in this year's Super Bowl. The New England Patriots owner recently talked to Sports Illustrated and said he was pulling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Kraft was hoping that his former quarterback, Tom Brady, would win another title.

"Well, I was really happy for him ... He's a great guy and he gave us 20 wonderful years, and he made the choice to do what he wanted to do," Kraft said when talking about Brady per CBS Sports. "... If we're not going to win, and someone's got to do it, I'm happy for him. He deserves it ... I'm not normally that polite." Kraft went on to say he was not happy about Brady leaving the Patriots for the Buccaneers last year but understands it's all part of the business side of the NFL. "Look, I wasn't that happy to see him leave, but we gave him that opportunity to do it," Kraft stated.

Brady was a member of the Patriots from 2000-2019 and led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. When Brady left New England, the Patriots finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and the second time since 2002. As for Brady, he was able to give the Buccaneers their first title since oddly enough 2002.

"Obviously any time you change teams you don't know how it's going to go, but I think there's been incredible support I've had from the team I used to play for, all the New England fans – I still obviously have a great affection for New England," Brady said to reporters during Super Bowl week when asked about still getting support for Patriots fans. "I said the other day, my kids were born in Boston. I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England. Incredible support over the years. It was an amazing two decades of my life. I'll always have a presence there. I have a lot of friends there. It's just really cool to be able to have that experience in my life then have my football journey take me somewhere else." Brady will return to the Buccaneers next season, which will be interesting because the Buccaneers will take in the Patriots in New England.