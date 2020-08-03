Tom Brady Reveals What He's Buying for 43rd Birthday

✖

Tom Brady is celebrating his 43rd birthday and the best present he could get is another Vince Lombardi Trophy. However, there is one thing he will likely buy himself before the end of the 2020 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to Twitter to show his appreciation to NFL fans sending him birthday messages. He then said that he "might treat himself" to a new iPhone since fans were making fun of him for having a very old version.

This was revealed when Brady posted a photo of the temperature in Tampa on his Instagram story. And while fans knew that it was hot, what caught their eye was Brady's phone. On the dashboard on his car, it read, "Tom Brady's iPhone 6+," a phone was released six years ago. The newest version of the phone is iPhone 11, and with Brady singing a two-year, $50 million contract, he can afford to get one before the start of the season.

Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year... https://t.co/x2cvb2wJNG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

Tom Brady still uses an iPhone 6 I see why he needed that Tampa contract that man is down bad pic.twitter.com/feYjcKl0Nj — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) August 2, 2020

In the meantime, Brady is getting ready for the NFL season, which will be very different from his previous ones. Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady is playing for a new team for the first time in his career as he spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. The good news for Brady is he will be playing with a familiar face as the Bucs traded for Rob Gronkowski, who was retired after spending nine seasons with the Patriots.

"He's got such an infectious personality and I think everyone could see over the last year, year and a half — or really since he came to the league — he's just such a fun-loving, excitable, charismatic guy," Brady said about Gronk via PEOPLE. "And you couple that with his incredible football ability and it makes him a great teammate."

Brady brings a ton of accolades to the Bucs, leading the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. He's also a four-time winner of the Super Bowl MVP award of a three-time NFL MVP winner.