Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Has Strong Response to Tom Brady Trade Rumors

One of the more interesting rumors of the NFL offseason is the rumor that Tom Brady is looking to play for the Miami Dolphins after unretiring from the NFL earlier this month. But what does Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel think about the rumor? Reporters asked McDaniel about Brady to the Dolphins, and he said it is simply “fake news.”

“Tom Brady? On the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? That has not been in the conversation [about him coming to Miami],” McDaniel said while speaking to reporters and the NFL’s annual league meeting, per CBS Sports. “I think that’s what you call fake news.” The Dolphins currently have Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback, and they recently signed Teddy Bridgewater to add depth to the position. However, Pro Football Talk that the Dolphins were looking to add Brady to the roster before former head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Both players have been explicitly explained their expectations [and roles],” McDaniel said Monday when asked about Tagovailoa and Bridgewater, via the Miami Herald. “Moving forward, we’re very excited to have Teddy a part of the process.” In 13 games last season, Tagovailoa completed 68% of his passes for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while posting a 7-5 record. Bridgewater played in 14 games for the Denver Broncos last year and completed 67% of his passes for 3,052 yards 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 7-7 record.

“Honestly, man, that’s a conversation I’d rather keep in-house,” Bridgewater said on March 21, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s a unique opportunity for me, for this organization and I’m happy that I could be a part of it this season. I’m going to be the best version of Teddy that I can be, helping the way that I know how to help, being genuine and still giving my all to this game.”

Brady announced he was coming back to the NFL 40 days after announcing his retirement. He is set to be the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third consecutive year after being QB1 for the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2019. In Brady’s career, he has played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them.