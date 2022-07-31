Why Tom Brady Could Play for New NFL Team in 2023

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in February but decided to return to the league and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. And with the 2022 regular season around the corner, Brady is looking to make another run at the Super Bowl. If that happens, Brady could retire, but if he comes back in 2023, it's possible he could play for a new team.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Brady restructured his contract with the Buccaneers and is playing under a one-year, $19.5 million deal. And with the contract including four voidable years and a clause for no franchise/transition tag, Brady will be a free agent next year. And the interesting thing about this is the Miami Dolphins were reportedly targeting Brady to be a co-owner and player before he returned to Tampa Bay.

Brady will be 45 years old when the 2022 season begins. In a recent interview with Complex, Brady teased he will play beyond this year. "I'm gonna enjoy this year," Brady said. "I don't know what's gonna happen beyond this year. We're not really promised anything. I'm gonna have to work my ass off to get my body the way it needs to in order to give my team the best chance to succeed."

Brady also hinted that he could retire after having a talk with his family. "I decided to talk with my family and I said, 'I think I wanna do this one more time if you guys will support that,'" Brady said when asked what led to his decision to come out of retirement "And my wife was so supportive of it and she said, 'Look, I want you to be happy. I want you to enjoy it and go out there and win.' Ultimately, that's why I came back, to win. There's only one reason to play for me at this point in my career. And that's to win.'"

Brady has played 22 seasons in the NFL. He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons while winning one with the Buccaneers after signing with the team in 2020. Brady is also the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.