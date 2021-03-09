Tom Brady Reportedly Recruiting All-Pro Wide Receiver to Join Buccaneers

✖

Tom Brady might have seven Super Bowl championships, but he wants to get No. 8 in 2021. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady is looking to get star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Tamp Bay Buccaneers. And while that sounds great on paper, getting Beckham to the Buccaneers might be a little challenging.

"While Tampa Bay and Tom Brady might want Odell Beckham Jr. there, can they fit in his contract? Can they make that work? I guess you could always try to make due with whatever you want, but I think it's challenging to fit a wide receiver in at that number on top of everything else they're trying to get done there," ESPN's Adam Schefter said Monday on Get Up, as reported by Bleacher Report.

Beckham, who is currently a member of the Cleveland Browns, has a $15.8 million cap hit for the 2021 season. He also remains under contract with the Browns for another three seasons. as part of his five-year, $95 million contract he signed with the New York Giants in 2018. With the Buccaneers having $19 million of salary-cap space, it's unlikely they will be able to add Beckham.

Earlier this month, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that Beckham could be moved to Tampa Bay due to his relationship with Brady. Before Beckham was traded to the Browns, it was reported the New England Patriots made a run at him. Beckham was traded during the offseason in March 2019, one month after the Brady and the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Beckham only played in seven games in 2020 due to a torn ACL. In those seven games, Beckham caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. In 2019, which was his first season with the Browns, Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. He made a name for himself in his five seasons with the Giants, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2014 and being named to the Pro Bowl three times whole being named to the All-Pro Second Team twice.

Brady is making sure he has enough weapons to make another Super Bowl run. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will be back this fall, but wide receiver Antonio Brown will be a free agent. Tight end Rob Gronkowski will also be a free agent but said he will return in 2021.