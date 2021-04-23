Tom Brady's Rant on New NFL Uniform Rule Has Fans Sounding Off

By Brian Jones

Tom Brady went on an unexpected rant about the NFL's new rule on uniforms. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to social media to express his anger about the rule, which allows more flexibility when it comes to numbers worn on players' jerseys. Brady believes this will lower the quality of football as it will cause issues for the offense.

"Good luck trying to block the right people now!" Brady posted on his Instagram story, with an image of the new numbers for players. "Going to make for a lot of bad football!" Brady then posted a screenshot about the rule and called out the NFL and NFL Players Association. He wrote: Why not let the Lineman wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys...why not wear the same number?...DUMB."

The new rule allows quarterbacks, punters and place-kickers to wear numbers 1-19, defensive backs 1-49, and then running backs, tight ends and wide receivers 1-49 and 80-89. Offensive linemen can wear 50-79, defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99, and linebackers 1-59 and 90-99. The new rule was proposed by the Kansas City Chiefs to t the NFL's competition committee, as mentioned by ESPN. Here's a look at fans reacting to Brady's rant.

One fan wrote: "The honey badger heard that side of you, and we all know how that went after the fact hahah would be a bad day to be a manager!"

"I don’t understand his point, like whatever’s the number if the jersey not the same as yours just run ???" one fan asked. Another fan replied: "I’m guessing it has to do with callouts/plays, makes it a bit more confusing for a quarterback when the numbers are all over the place."

One Twitter user wrote: "Ya that’s what’s kinda got me confused cuz don’t college players deal with this all the time? like linebackers or corners wearing single digits."

"This is actually pathetic. If you need a jersey to dictate who to block you shouldn’t be in the NFL," one fan stated. 

"The amount of people replying to this that have no idea what [Tom Brady] does at the line of scrimmage or why this is an issue never ceases to amaze me," NFL analyst Ross Tucker wrote. 

A social media user wrote: "It’s trash. I still haven’t gotten over the fact that no receivers wear numbers in the 80s anymore. It was ABs last redeemable quality."

"True but it is not like players can change numbers game to game or within a game," David Chao of Pro Football Doc explained. "[NFL]  players do enough film study that this should be a minor (if any) issue."

