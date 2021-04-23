Tom Brady's Rant on New NFL Uniform Rule Has Fans Sounding Off

Tom Brady went on an unexpected rant about the NFL's new rule on uniforms. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to social media to express his anger about the rule, which allows more flexibility when it comes to numbers worn on players' jerseys. Brady believes this will lower the quality of football as it will cause issues for the offense.

"Good luck trying to block the right people now!" Brady posted on his Instagram story, with an image of the new numbers for players. "Going to make for a lot of bad football!" Brady then posted a screenshot about the rule and called out the NFL and NFL Players Association. He wrote: Why not let the Lineman wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys...why not wear the same number?...DUMB."

The new rule allows quarterbacks, punters and place-kickers to wear numbers 1-19, defensive backs 1-49, and then running backs, tight ends and wide receivers 1-49 and 80-89. Offensive linemen can wear 50-79, defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99, and linebackers 1-59 and 90-99. The new rule was proposed by the Kansas City Chiefs to t the NFL's competition committee, as mentioned by ESPN. Here's a look at fans reacting to Brady's rant.