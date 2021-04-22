Tom Brady Blasts NFL for 'Dumb' Rule Change

✖

Tom Brady has a major issue with the NFL's newest rule change. The seven-time Super Bowl champion went to his Instagram Story to blast the NFL for its rule that allows more flexibility when it comes to the numbers on players' jerseys. Brady believes the quality of football will decline because certain positions being able to wear very different numbers.

"Good luck trying to block the right people now!" Brady wrote in his Instagram Story. "Going to make for a lot of bad football!" Brady then posted a screen capture of a story about the rule and sent a message to the NFL and NFL Players Association. Why not let the Lineman wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys...why not wear the same number?...DUMB."

Tom Brady is NOT happy about the new NFL number rule 😳 pic.twitter.com/0wE9Te15Nj — PFF (@PFF) April 22, 2021

The jersey numbers are one of the few new rules the NFL has adopted for the 2021 season. The new rule allows quarterbacks, punters and placekickers to wear 1-19. For running backs, full backs tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers, they can wear 1-49 and 80-89. Offensive linemen can wear 50-79, while defensive lineman can wear 50-79 and 90-99. As for linebackers, they can wear 1-59 and 90-99.

"Any request to wear a numeral for a special position not specified above (e.g., H-back) must be

made to the Commissioner," the NFL bylaws for 2021 states. "During the preseason period when playing rosters are larger, the League will allow duplication and other temporary deviations from the numbering scheme specified above, but the rule must be adhered to for all players during the regular season and postseason. Clubs must make numerals available to adhere to the rule, even if it requires returning to circulation a numeral that has been retired or withheld for other reasons."

The Kansas City Chiefs were the team that proposed the rule to the completion committee, which is interesting because Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl back in February. While Brady might be upset with the new rule, players across the league don't seem to mind because it gives them an opportunity to get the number they always wanted.