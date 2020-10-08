Tom Brady to Purchase $7.5 Million Mansion in Tampa

✖

Tom Brady has found a new home in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is closing in on a $7.5 million mansion in the area. Brady is in the final stages of the deal and is expected to close later this week. The waterfront estate is located in a gated community in Clearwater, Florida, and was built in 2015.

TMZ also said the home is 8,548 square feet with five full bathrooms three half bathrooms. It also includes a private gym, theater room, billiard room, media center and an elevator. When Brady first moved to Tampa after signing his contract with the Bucs, he moved into Derek Jeter's mansion in the Tampa area. Brady decided to buy his own home when Jeter decided to sell his mansion for $29 million.

As Brady gets ready to move into his new home, he's looking to get another win for the Bucs. The team takes on the Chicago Bears on Thursday night and, Brady looks to build on a strong performance this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, throwing for 369 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-31 win. After the loss to the New Orleans Saints at the beginning of the season, it looks like Brady is starting to get comfortable with his new team.

"Probably the first time, he didn't really like how slow we were running into the huddle during the first scrimmage," Bucs tight end Cameron Brate said to ESPN when recalling the first time Brady yelled at the offense. "That was kind of a new thing for us. It's something that, over the years, probably a bad habit that we developed getting on and off the field pretty slow so, he got on us pretty good about that."

Through the first four games, Brady has town for 1,122 yards 11 touchdowns and four interceptions with a passer rating of 99.4. However, the most important stat is 3-1, which is the Bucs record after four games and good enough for first place in the NFC South. If Brady continues to improve, it's very possible he could lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl, which is being held in Tampa. Brady has already accomplished more than any player in NFL history but would love to get a seventh Super Bowl ring.