Derek Jeter Selling Tampa Mansion After Renting It to Tom Brady

Former MLB legend Derek Jeter turned heads in April by renting his Tampa mansion to Tom Brady. The former New England Patriots star needed a new place after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now Jeter is selling the mansion for a reported listing price of $29 million.

According to TMZ, Brady still lives in the mansion. Jeter just worked out a deal with the real estate agent to show the property when the future Hall of Fame QB is not present, so potential buyers won't be asking for autographs during the tour. Brady currently has a very busy schedule considering that he and the Buccaneers are about to kick off Week 2 with a game against the division rival Carolina Panthers.

The property features several perks for those wanting to live where both Jeter and Brady spent considerable amounts of time. The house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room, a billiards room and two boat lifts. Jeter, who is currently the CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins, lived there while he was with the Yankees. The home is also six miles from the Bucs facility, providing Brady with an easy commute to work.

"This stunning, one of a kind, custom designed private estate was built on 345 feet of open bay on the largest ever assembled waterfront property on Davis Islands," the Realtor.com listing says. "It is the perfect fit for the luxury-minded buyer who wants the utmost in quality and impeccable attention to detail in conjunction with the secuity and privacy that this 1.25 acre walled estate provides. The expansive residence, the largest in South Tampa at just under 22,000 square feet, was built with the finest materials available."

When Brady first moved into Jeter's mansion, he had a run-in with local authorities by working out in a park. This was not allowed under the COVID-19 regulations, and the six-time Super Bowl champion had to leave the area. He responded by showcasing another workout on social media in Jeter's sizable backyard.

Brady posted a video on his Instagram Stories Monday, showing himself wearing shoulder pads, a helmet and a knee brace. He was clutching a football and working on some footwork drills. He hopped over the mini hurdles and then took off running out of frame. Brady showed off his excitement for the season with a simple caption of: "One day closer."

The workout prompted excitement among football fans, but many others just wanted to see Jeter's backyard. Now those with the right amount of money can purchase the property and recreate Brady's workout. They just need $29 million to achieve this goal.