Tom Brady, Patriots Booed by Their Fans During Loss Against Chiefs

New England Patriots fans are used to seeing their team win consistently, especially during December. However, this year’s team is currently struggling as they have lost three of their last five games and they are only one game ahead of the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East lead. And during the team’s 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Patriots fans booed them during halftime according to Sunday Night Football on NBC.

That led to several Twitter users taking aim at Patriots fans for booing a franchise that has won six championships since 2001. One fan wrote: “Those ungrateful fans should be cheering arguably the greatest dynasty in pro football history. Nothing lasts forever and the sun is setting on that leadership core starting with QB#12.”

Another fan wrote: “C’mon, the Pats have been great for 20 years and have RARELY had a stinker of a game. You’d think these fans would be a little more understanding. BTW it looks like Brady is starting to show his age. Bellichick is probably fuming over Kraft forcing the Jimmy G trade.

Fans booing is something this Twitter user doesn’t understand. The person wrote, “I’ve said this before but why tf do people boo, like what is it gonna change. It only hurts your team by lowering morale. How they supposed to mount a comeback when getting booed like that.”

And this fan feels that the Patriots are going to finish the season strong and have a high seed in the playoffs. The fan wrote, “Most ungrateful franchise ever. They are 10-2, probably gonna win their division and make the playoffs.”

The Patriots offense has struggled the last five weeks as they have averaged 17.6 per game during that span. After the game, Brady talked about being able to turn things around before the season ends.

“I don’t want to make any predictions. I don’t think that’s – I think we come in with a plan to get better every week and try to win each game,” Brady said per the team’s official website. “Each game takes on a little different feel and the situations are a little different, and it’s a different team every year, too.”

Three weeks are remaining in the regular season and the Patriots will play at home twice. So they have two more opportunities to make the fans happy as they head into the postseason.