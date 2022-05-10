Tom Brady and Michael Jordan Hug at Miami Grand Prix, and Social Media Went Crazy
Miami hosted a Formula 1 race for the first time, which led to all the stars coming out and witnessing the action. Two of the biggest stars in sports history — Tom Brady and Michael Jordan — showed up for the race and fans on social media went crazy when they saw the two legends hug each other. Soccer legend David Beckham was also there, and Brady grabbed those two and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton for an epic group photo.
"I am so happy to be in Miami. This is the sport's first time here and the anticipation of this event has just sky rocketed," Hamilton told CNN ahead of the race. "Everyone is so excited but there will be a little bit of nerves because there will be so many people here and it is a new circuit."
Brady and Jordan are considered the best players in their sport. For Brady, he has won seven Super Bowls as a quarterback for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For Jordan, he won six NBA championships as a shooting guard for the Chicago Bulls. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Brady-Jordan embrace.
The Hug
Combined 13 championships in one moment.
Tom Brady and Michael Jordan— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 8, 2022
🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/xBKsGwER3C
One fan wrote: "Both in the top 2 of their respective sports all time, that's amazing. Maybe one day we'll get the Lebron/Rodgers shot."
Group Photo
#LFG @LewisHamilton @Jumpman23 #DB pic.twitter.com/BcLHYNviSI— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 8, 2022
One fan wrote: "Tim, not a single person in that photo has withstood the grind of an SEC schedule."
Two GOATS
Just the two 🐐’s of their respective sports huggin it out. https://t.co/EUNFdbs0Ij— Alex Kingland (@__akingland__) May 9, 2022
Another fan said, "With MJ the other guys aren't even close. I mean…nowadays the nba teams that score 150 point games and Lebron still can't average 30. What a joke. Lebron is not top 5 all time."
Not Crying
I'm not crying...... https://t.co/AZZkd7aTeK— Lexusboy (@Brady5008) May 9, 2022
One person said: "The GOAT gets thrown around way too causally now a days . With that said, These two are head and shoulders two of the greatest( I'd not greatest ) in any team sport that exist."
Beast
Michael Jordan was a beast! I'm always respected the hell out of Michael Jordan! https://t.co/idkH3FYnZq— Bryce Pratt TITAN.PRATT.UP (@pratt_up) May 9, 2022
One fan wrote: "Pretty cool shot. Jordan is the all-time GOAT. He played & was wildly successful on both ends of the playing field. Don't see Brady playing def nothing against Brady. Not his fault. Nobody dominated as much or as long & as well as demanded & got the respect from his peers as MJ."
MVV
The most valuable video ever https://t.co/CbLk7Y8iHf— Turki (@TurkiAlrwais) May 9, 2022
One fan said: "Two old friends Tom Brady & Michael Jordan catching up. That's 13 rings combined right there."
Who Wins?
Imagine the bloodshed playing a game of Monopoly with these two. https://t.co/7K7okYt8xn— Boat Shoes Woodson (@Boatshoewoodson) May 9, 2022
And this fan wrote: "There's no way you can argue Jordan is as great as Brady. That shipped sailed awhile ago. 10 conference championships, 7 championships to 6 championships for Jordan. Brady goes to a new team that was 7-9 at 44 yrs old, wins the super bowl. MJ goes to a new team and they stink."