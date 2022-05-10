Tom Brady and Michael Jordan Hug at Miami Grand Prix, and Social Media Went Crazy

By Brian Jones

Miami hosted a Formula 1 race for the first time, which led to all the stars coming out and witnessing the action. Two of the biggest stars in sports history — Tom Brady and Michael Jordan — showed up for the race and fans on social media went crazy when they saw the two legends hug each other. Soccer legend David Beckham was also there, and Brady grabbed those two and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton for an epic group photo. 

"I am so happy to be in Miami. This is the sport's first time here and the anticipation of this event has just sky rocketed," Hamilton told CNN ahead of the race. "Everyone is so excited but there will be a little bit of nerves because there will be so many people here and it is a new circuit."  

Brady and Jordan are considered the best players in their sport. For Brady, he has won seven Super Bowls as a quarterback for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For Jordan, he won six NBA championships as a shooting guard for the Chicago Bulls. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Brady-Jordan embrace.

The Hug

One fan wrote: "Both in the top 2 of their respective sports all time, that's amazing. Maybe one day we'll get the Lebron/Rodgers shot."

Group Photo

One fan wrote: "Tim, not a single person in that photo has withstood the grind of an SEC schedule."

Two GOATS

Another fan said, "With MJ the other guys aren't even close. I mean…nowadays the nba teams that score 150 point games and Lebron still can't average 30. What a joke. Lebron is not top 5 all time."

Not Crying

One person said: "The GOAT gets thrown around way too causally now a days . With that said, These two are head and shoulders two of the greatest( I'd not greatest ) in any team sport that exist."

Beast

One fan wrote: "Pretty cool shot. Jordan is the all-time GOAT. He played & was wildly successful on both ends of the playing field. Don't see Brady playing def nothing against Brady. Not his fault. Nobody dominated as much or as long & as well as demanded & got the respect from his peers as MJ."

MVV

One fan said: "Two old friends Tom Brady & Michael Jordan catching up. That's 13 rings combined right there."

Who Wins?

And this fan wrote: "There's no way you can argue Jordan is as great as Brady. That shipped sailed awhile ago. 10 conference championships, 7 championships to 6 championships for Jordan. Brady goes to a new team that was 7-9 at 44 yrs old, wins the super bowl. MJ goes to a new team and they stink."

