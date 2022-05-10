Tom Brady and Michael Jordan Hug at Miami Grand Prix, and Social Media Went Crazy

Miami hosted a Formula 1 race for the first time, which led to all the stars coming out and witnessing the action. Two of the biggest stars in sports history — Tom Brady and Michael Jordan — showed up for the race and fans on social media went crazy when they saw the two legends hug each other. Soccer legend David Beckham was also there, and Brady grabbed those two and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton for an epic group photo.

"I am so happy to be in Miami. This is the sport's first time here and the anticipation of this event has just sky rocketed," Hamilton told CNN ahead of the race. "Everyone is so excited but there will be a little bit of nerves because there will be so many people here and it is a new circuit."

Brady and Jordan are considered the best players in their sport. For Brady, he has won seven Super Bowls as a quarterback for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For Jordan, he won six NBA championships as a shooting guard for the Chicago Bulls. Here's a look at fans reacting to the Brady-Jordan embrace.