Tom Brady Looking to Play Until He’s 47 Years Old, According to Trainer

At 42 years old, Tom Brady might not be the same player he was when he first entered the league, but he’s still playing at a high level. Naturally, one of the biggest questions surrounding Brady is when is he going to retire. According to his trainer, Alex Guerrero, Brady wants to play another five years before he calls it a career. He did say that might be hard to do, but playing until he’s 45 seems very realistic.

“It all comes to commitment, really. No one thought you could play at the elite level in your late 30s, early 40s. That is something we always felt we could do. I have really wanted to be there to help him accomplish that goal. I certainly do believe that 45 is a very realistic goal,” Guerrero said on the Boston radio station WEEI on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We talk about it all the time. Every year he just adds another year. He goes in and he’s like, ‘Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go till 45.’ I am like, ‘OK.’ Now he’s like, ‘Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.’”

The interesting thing about this is Brady might be healthy enough to play, but he could be with another team in 2020. He’s in the final year of his contract and he recently admitted he’s not sure what’s going to happen once the 2019 season comes to an end.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show last month. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.”

It would be quite the accomplishment to see Brady still playing when he gets closer to 50 years old. But it will also be interesting to see him in a uniform other than the Patriots if that really happens.