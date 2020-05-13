Tom Brady Shoots Down Report of 'Deteriorating Relationship' With Patriots Assistant Coach Josh McDaniels

✖

Tom Brady says his relationship with Josh McDaniels is all good, despite a report claimng the two were having issues before the former New England Patriots quarterback left to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL reporter, Gary Myers tweeted Monday morning that Brady had a "deteriorating relationship" with McDaniels, who is the team's offensive coordinator. He believes that is one of the reasons Brady left when he became a free agent. However, when Brady saw the report, he went to Instagram to say it was "nonsense" and that the two are "brothers for life."

"Hard to present an order of why Tom Brady didn't want to return to Patriots," Myers wrote on Twitter. "But one thing has been very much overlooked, according to an excellent source: His deteriorating relationship with OC Josh McDaniels. Tom was worn out by Josh after all these years. That surprised me. They made it seem they were brothers fighting after sideline blowups. Worse than that. Brady also wanted more input into game plan. Also, he knew it was final season in NE & said when he didn't trust WRs, didn't throw to them. Bad look. Pats lacked reliable WR other than Edelman."

Tom isn’t buying this report about his former OC pic.twitter.com/Ci0PeoChO4 — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) May 12, 2020

Brady and McDaniels won a lot of games together. McDaniels has been with the Patriots in some way, shape or form since 2011, except when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-2010, and the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams in 2011. He has been a part of all six Super Bowl wins and considered to be the next head coach of the Patriots whenever Bill Belichick retires. When Brady left for Tampa, McDaniels released a statement about his former quarterback.

"I have so much gratitude for Tom Brady," McDaniels said. "He has made me a better coach and more importantly a better person. He has always been genuinely kind and caring to me and my family. Yet at the same time, I have never met anyone as demanding and relentless in his pursuit of improvement, perfection and championships. His work ethic and drive propelled our offense and our team to perform at the very highest level throughout his career. He represented all of us with class and integrity. We will miss his passion and intensity, his character and wisdom, and his preparation and diligence. I will miss all the meetings, FaceTimes, emails and texts in our pursuit of a good play. He always performed his best in the most critical times under the most significant pressure. I have never coached a tougher player in my career."