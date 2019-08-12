Tom Brady Shoots Down Leaving Rumors After Listing House for Sale

Tom Brady has heard the rumors about his home being up for sale and he had no choice but to set the record straight about leaving New England. The three-time NFL MVP made an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning and said don’t put too much into the report of the house being up for sale. With Brady being a free agent after the 2020 season, many thought this was the first step of him retiring once his contract was up.

“I certainly hope not. You shouldn’t read into anything,” he said according to NFL.com. “It takes a long time to sell a house. I don’t know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am certainly at a place — we have been at the same place for a long time and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick and our team. We’ll worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”

The $39.5 million home was reportedly put on the market last week which was built in 2015. The home is located in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts and includes five bedrooms, three-car garage and a driveway that holds up to 20 vehicles.

Even is the house wasn’t up for sale, Brady made it clear his home in Massachusetts isn’t the only home he has.

“We have a great home in New York and we’ve spent time in California over the years,” he said. “My son lives in New York. I have spent time in California. We have a home in Costa Rica we’ve gone to for 12 years. We have a home in Montana we’ve gone to. I think we just have been blessed to have our kids experience the world. My wife is from Brazil. We do a lot of travel. We built our home in California. We sold it. We built this one in Boston. We’re just fortunate enough to have options and we’ll decide when the time comes.”

Brady is currently with the New England Patriots gearing up for the 2019 season. The team is coming off a 2018 season where they beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.