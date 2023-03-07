Tom Brady Has Hilarious Response to NFL Comeback Rumors

Rumors are floating around that Tom Brady is looking to make a return to the NFL. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion made it clear that he's way too busy to come back to the league. When Brady heard the rumors he went to Twitter to explain why he's staying retired.

"Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter," Brady explained. The rumor of Brady returning was first reported by Rich Eisen. On his show, Eisen passed along a handful of rumors from his time covering the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and one of them was about Brady possibly coming out of retirement and joining the Miami Dolphins.

Rich is back from Indianapolis and boy did he hear some things — his Top 5 Rumors Heard at #NFLCombine:



5. Philip Rivers

4. #DaBears

3. Lamar

2. 🧀

1. 🐐#NFL #NFLFreeAgency #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/F08mMCAcGq — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 6, 2023

"The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami," Eisen said, per the New York Post. "If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor's report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there's Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself. Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine."

The Dolphins are no strangers to going after Brady. Last year, the team was stripped of a 2023 first-round draft pick and a third-round selection in 2024 for contacting Brady while under contract with the New England Patriots starting with the 2019-20 season. The team was also accused of contracting Brady during and after the 2021 season while he was under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL (for the second time) in February after being in the league since 2000. "I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in his announcement. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me."