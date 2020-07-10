Watch: Tom Brady Talks About His 'Perfect Night' in Trailer for 'Greatness Code'

✖

Tom Brady is featured in a new docuseries for Apple TV+ and talks about a memorable moment in his storied career. Greatness Code premieres on Friday, and Brady reflects on the 2007 game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. The Patriots won the game 56-10 and went on to have an undefeated regular season.

"Very crisp November night," Brady said in the trailer for Greatness Code. "The perfect night for football. When I think of a great game I think of the whole moment. We were on such a hot steak. We were playing another team that was on a hot streak. We thought 'man, this is going to be a battle.'" Brady then went on to talk about how the Pats were able to run past the Bills, a team that won their last four games heading into the contest.

"We did something that I'm still trying to repeat today," Brady added. When it was all said and done, Brady completed 31 of his 39 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns. Brady had a monster 2007 season, throwing for 4,806 yards with 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and it led to him winning his first MVP award. However, the Patriots' 2007 season came to a thud when they lost to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl, preventing them from having a perfect season. Regardless, Brady still looks back at the game and smiles.

"I almost giggle every time I think about that game," Brady said in his episode of Greatness Code, via Boston.com. "Because ever since that game, I'm still trying to get back to that point. Because in so many ways, for me, it was a perfect night." Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in March, is one of the few athletes featured in the short-form docuseries. The other athletes featured are LeBron James, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, Usain Bolt, Kate Ledecky, and Kelly Slater.

Brady being featured on Greatness Code will give fans something to chew on as the 2020 NFL season gets closer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's possible the 2020 season could be delayed. If the season is a go, fans will see Brady in a new uniform for the first time in his career. He spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances while winning six of them.