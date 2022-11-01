Tom Brady Goes Trick-or-Treating With His Kids Without Gisele

Tom Brady had some fun with his critics while celebrating Halloween with his children. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photo of him and his two children trick-or-treating with his son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady was dressed up as the grim reaper, and in the tweet, he wrote, "Insert grim reaper joke here." Another thing that stands out with the photo is his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is not with him and the kids as she divorced Brady last week.

On the Let's Go! podcast, Brady teased his plan for Halloween. "The trick for me is to get out there and make sure I can go somewhat unnoticed. Hopefully, I'm somewhat anonymous tonight, so the kids can enjoy themselves," Brady told co-host Jim Gray, per WFLA. "It could get a little hectic, and if it does, I'll come back home, but I'm hoping I can be just another dad out there on the street tonight in a cool costume."

Insert grim reaper joke here… Happy Halloween 😂 pic.twitter.com/3iYfFg3HgM — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 1, 2022

With Brady no longer married to Bündchen, Halloween was a little different for the family. But now that the divorce is official, Brady can now focus on two big things in his life — family and the Buccaneers as they look to turn things around after a rough first half of the season.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast. "Obviously the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games. So that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad." Brady has led the Buccaneers to a 3-5 record so far this year. In his career, Brady never had a losing season as a starting quarterback.