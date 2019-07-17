Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen Share Steamy Kiss During Beach Vacation

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen were recently snapped sharing a steamy kiss during their beach vacation trip. The photo was shared by ET, and sees the couple kissing while embracing one another in the ocean. One of their dogs is also seen paddling around in the water as the two engage in the sweet moment. The outlet noted that the couple were spending time unwinding in Costa Rica before football season kicks off again.

Bundchen shared a photo earlier this month that appears to have been from the trip, and it shows the supermodel doing some yoga on the beach.

“Imagine if we recharged as often as we recharge our phones? Most of the time we don’t realize we are burned out until we are completely drained – mentally, emotionally, and physically,” she wrote in the caption.

“It definitely doesn’t feel good when I’m like this, and that’s why I try to find time to recharge every day, whether meditating, praying, taking a walk in nature, enjoying the sunrise or even just taking a moment to breath deeply,” she added. “I think we would be much happier if we took a little time to recharge our batteries everyday. What recharges your batteries? What helps you to reconnect to yourself and bring you peace?”

More recently she shared a photo of herself and her daughter learning to play a Tanpura — “a long-necked plucked string instrument, originating from India” — while abroad. “Thank you Ivan and Mayra for the Tanpura class, we loved it! When will we start our tour!?” she joked in the caption.

Last month, Bündchen expressed her love and admiration for Brady in a sweet Father’s Day post that included a photo of him with their children.

“Happy Father’s Day my love. There’s no words to describe how much you mean to us,” she wrote in the caption. “There’s nothing that we love more than being with you! Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair cuter in the world you are the best dad ! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do. We love you so much!”

Brady’s New England Patriots will play their first preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 8.