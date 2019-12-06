Tom Brady’s Future Depends on Coach Bill Belichick, According to Patriots QB’s Father

Tom Brady could be in an interesting situation after the 2019 season. With this being the final year of his contract, there is no indication the New England Patriots will bring him back in 2020 and beyond. So who will be the deciding factor in Brady’s future? Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., spoke to the Boston Herald and believes head coach, Bill Belichick will play a big factor in what happens to his son.

“It’s hard for me to envision him playing somewhere else. He wants to play, but ultimately it’s Bill [Belichick]’s decision. Nobody really knows, Bill doesn’t tip his hand,” Brady Sr. said. “There’s just been insinuations here and there. This is really kind of between those two. They got to decide what they want. If Bill says he doesn’t want Tommy, and Tommy wants to play, well Joe Montana went to Kansas City…just because Bill decides he wants to move on, that won’t dictate Tommy’s future. I’m sure there are a few other teams in the league that would want him…Bill doesn’t keep old guys very long. If that’s what Bill wants to do, Bill doesn’t keep the contract. Tommy is an anomaly in this situation.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brady Sr. is right when it comes to not being able to see Brady playing somewhere else because he’s been with Patriots since 2000. But he has struggled lately, completing just 54 percent of his passes, registering a passer rating of 76.4 in the last four games as the team has lost two of their last four contests. Brady knows that the end of his career is near and he’s not sure about his future after this season.

“One day I will wake up and I will feel like, ‘OK, that will be enough.’ When that day comes, that day comes,” Brady said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show back in October. “I don’t know if it will be after this year. I don’t know if it will be five years from now. I don’t have to determine those things right now, either. That’s kind of a good part of where I am at. Just take advantage of the opportunities that I have this year and do the very best I can do and then those decisions come at probably more appropriate times.”

As for now, Brady is looking to get the Patriots back to Super Bowl to defend their title. Right now, the team is 10-2, so they have a chance to win their seventh championship since 2001.