Tom Brady Dealing With Elbow Injury, Listed as Questionable for Patriots Game Against Cowboys

Tom Brady is back on the injury report once again. On Friday, the New England Patriots placed Brady on the list due to an injured right elbow. The team is scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon and Brady is listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice.

So should Patriots fans be worried? Not really because Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Brady will play on Sunday and landing on the injury report is the team playing it safe. He wrote on Twitter, “Tom Brady, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, is expected to play, sources said. More managing the elbow and taking care of it than anything.”

This is not the first time Brady has landed on the injury report this year. Back on Halloween, Brady was dealing with a shoulder injury and he popped up on the injury report. However, Brady was able to play in the game against the Baltimore Ravens a few days later and the team suffered their first loss of the year.

Brady has dealt with his share of injuries since entering the NFL in 2000, but he’s been able to be very durable. He hasn’t missed a start since 2008 when he tore his ACL in the season opener. That was the last time the Patriots didn’t reach the playoffs despite finishing the year with an 11-5 record. He did miss four games in 2016, but that because he was suspended the first four weeks of the year.

So unless something out of the ordinary happens the next two days, Brady should be ready to go on Sunday. And while the team is in a good spot with a 9-1 record, Brady knows the team can be better, especially on offense as they have only scored 27 points in the last two games.

“Yeah, I’m doing good. Good couple of days of practice,” he said to Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio when asked about his frustrations from last week’s game. “The football season is dealing with lots of different emotions. You deal with the physical part, the mental part, and the emotional part is very important as well. I always want us to go out and play great. Sometimes when we don’t, it’s frustrating. But, that is football season.

“Fortunately, we get to go out there on Sunday and try and go against one of the best teams in the NFL and find some rhythm on offense and score some points. I think that will make all of us very happy.”