Tom Brady Dyes His Hair Orange in Special Event

✖

Tom Brady has a new look as he dyed his hair orange. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently took part in the team's "Cut and Color for a Cure" event to support the fight against childhood cancer. Brady was one of the players who changed his hair, which was dyed by 9-year-old Sofia Anderson.

"Sofia was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma in January 2015," her mother Cat Anderson said, per the Buccaneers' official website. "She endured six rounds of chemotherapy, surgery, autologous stem cell transplant, 12 rounds of radiation, six rounds of immunotherapy and two years of anti-relapse drugs...We are so blessed to have such a strong little girl!"

Looking good, @TomBrady!



Excited to host our eighth annual Cut and Color for a Cure, benefiting @PediatricCancer. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PKCHQ0q1Zf — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 8, 2022

Brady was one of the more than 50 Buccaneers staff members to have their heads shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patients and survivors at AdventHealth Trainer Center to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF). It's the team's eighth year participating in the event, and the staff raised over $117,00 this year.

"It starts with the Glazer family [and] their support and our entire organization – from the business side to the football side. Jason Licht, coach [Todd] Bowles – this is a unified collective effort to help try to bring awareness. It's our eighth year doing it and we've raised over a half-million dollars, but more importantly, we've put a lot of smiles on some faces," Brian Ford, Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer, said. "We've helped some families and some kids forget about the battle that they're in, and that's what it's all about. We're ready and unified to continue a legacy to bring awareness and fun."

It's clear Brady is ready for the 2022 season after getting his new hair color. This week, the Buccaneers are taking part in a mandatory minicamp before they break for the summer. Next month, the team will return for training camp, which will be followed by the preseason in August.

Brady is returning to play for the Buccaneers after having a short retirement. He will be 44 years old when the season begins and is looking to win his eighth Super Bowl (second with the Buccaneers). Along with being a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady is the NFL's all-time leading in playoff wins, passing touchdowns and passing yards.