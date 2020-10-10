Tom Brady Doesn't Shake Nick Foles' Hand, and Twitter Is up in Arms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears faced off on Thursday night, a game that featured a rematch between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Nick Foles. The two men previously faced off during Super Bowl LII when they played for the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. Foles secured the Lombardi Trophy while Brady drew attention for not shaking his opponent's hand. Thursday night, Brady once again ran off the field after the loss without taking part in the customary handshake.

When NFL fans saw the perceived snub, they reacted in a number of ways. Many called out Brady for "being rude" while others laughed about the entire situation. Twitter users expressed surprise about Brady still refusing to shake hands and said that it was a bad look for the six-time Super Bowl champion. A few people said that Brady was following "COVID-19 guidelines" but many others shot down this opinion by saying that the quarterback previously shook hands with Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert.