Tom Brady Doesn't Shake Nick Foles' Hand, and Twitter Is up in Arms
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears faced off on Thursday night, a game that featured a rematch between quarterbacks Tom Brady and Nick Foles. The two men previously faced off during Super Bowl LII when they played for the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. Foles secured the Lombardi Trophy while Brady drew attention for not shaking his opponent's hand. Thursday night, Brady once again ran off the field after the loss without taking part in the customary handshake.
When NFL fans saw the perceived snub, they reacted in a number of ways. Many called out Brady for "being rude" while others laughed about the entire situation. Twitter users expressed surprise about Brady still refusing to shake hands and said that it was a bad look for the six-time Super Bowl champion. A few people said that Brady was following "COVID-19 guidelines" but many others shot down this opinion by saying that the quarterback previously shook hands with Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert.
nick foles is now 2-0 against tom brady
tom brady is now 2-for-2 in refusing to shake foles' hand pic.twitter.com/sGX81MwT1P— Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 9, 2020
SORE LOSER TOM BRADY RUNS OFF THE FIELD WITHOUT SHAKING NICK FOLES’S HAND. AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/1clX6iziIg— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 9, 2020
Right.Did he forget there was a pandemic when he shook Herbert's hand last week after he won? Coulda still greeted Foles as he was waiting for him. Let's see how much he thinks about social distancing after he wins his next game 'cause that'll 100% debunk these sad covid excuses.— Chaunice (@TeamNelle) October 10, 2020
I'm sure it was because he was following the rules. Not because he lost sense of downs in the last series, which potentially cost his team an opportunity to put them in position to kick the winning FG— Jorge Quiñones 🇵🇷 (@joquinones) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady ain’t shaking Nick Foles hand again 🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/ggDTtI4xLI— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 9, 2020
Nick Foles waiting for Tom Brady to shake his hand (after beating him again) pic.twitter.com/nQXdmdZZ9W— Graham Foley (@graham_foley3) October 9, 2020
October 9, 2020
😂😂— Arun Bhardwaj (@arunb2_7) October 9, 2020
Nick Foles is still waiting for Tom Brady to shake his hand. #TomBrady #nickfoles #bears #FiveDowns pic.twitter.com/79mvZG4lqf— KidEgo (@J0E_D4CY) October 9, 2020
TOM BRADY YOU ARE A COWARD FOR NOT SHAKING FOLES HAND— phaedrus (@booradley69420) October 9, 2020
Did Brady not shake Foles’ hand again? Hahaha— Tim Werner (@corkscrew24) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady running off the field instead of shaking Nick Foles’ hand is weak sauce— Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SP12) October 9, 2020
Brady will not shake Foles hand after a game out of respect. He knows that he isn’t on the same level as Foles.— In 4 seasons Wentz has 0 playoff wins 48 regular (@TrillBroDude) October 9, 2020
Brady refuses to shake Nick Foles hand classless act. 41-33 will forever haunt that man @TomBrady— Chalie Rice (@chalrice_72) October 9, 2020