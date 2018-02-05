Jinder Mahal Taunts Rob Gronkowski After New England Patriots Lose Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off an upset on Sunday, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

And while plenty of fans and celebrities celebrated the Eagles winning their first championship in franchise history, a former WWE Champion decided to poke fun at one of the Patriots players.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jinder Mahal tweeted a photo of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was visually upset after losing the game. Mahal doctored in an image of himself smiling with the WWE Championship in the coner, captioning the tweet “Shouldn’t of Hindered.”

The beef between Mahal and Gronk stretches back to WrestleMania 33. During the event’s pre-show, Mahal got in Gronl’s face and threw a drink at him during the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale. This prompted Gronk to hop the barricade, get in the ring and blast Mahal with a football tackle, aiding his real-life friend Mojo Rawley in winning the Battle Royale and the commemorative Andre The Giant trophy. He was also ringside the following SmackDown Live, where Rawley beat Mahal in a one-on-one match.

Mahal’s 2017 got progressively better after being embarrassed at WrestleMania. He defeated Randy Orton to become world champion for the first time in his career at Backlash in May 2017, successfully defending the title for 170 days against the likes of Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.

He finally dropped to championship to AJ Styles on an episode of SmackDown Live on Nov. 7, 2017. He’s since been challenging for the United States championship, but failed to win it in a tournament by losing to Bobby Roode on the Jan. 16 edition of SmackDown Live.

Meanwhile, Gronk’s personal friend Rawley turned on his former Hype Bros. tag team partner Zack Ryder in November, turning heel in the process. He too has been after the United States Championship, answering Roode’s open challenge at the Royal Rumble.

Rawley also commented on the Super Bowl, tweeting, “Wow. What a game. Absolutely insane. Congrats to the Eagles. So proud of my brother @RobGronkowski.”

Wow. What a game. Absolutely insane. Congrats to the Eagles. So proud of my brother @RobGronkowski. #MVP — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 5, 2018

Photo: WWE.com