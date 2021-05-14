Major Update on Tom Brady's Offseason Surgery

✖

Tom Brady will get to do something he hasn't done all offseason. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Friday that Brady will begin throwing again next week for the first time since undergoing offseason surgery on his knee. Arians wants Brady to not rush things since there's a lot of time between now and the start of the 2021 season.

"I told him, 'Just take it easy,'" Arians said Friday after the Buccaneers first rookie camp practice per ESPN. "He wants to get his arm in shape and he's gotta take the time on that leg. You throw with your legs as much as your arm. He knows that, so just take your time and make sure you're right." In April, Brady told reporters he was looking to be 100% when the team takes part in a mandatory minicamp in June.

"It's good, it's good. It's good progress," he said as the time. "It's rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon. ... I'm cool with it. It's just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I'm definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago."

Brady was then asked if he will be ready for action in June. "Yeah, I hope so. I hope so. I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard," he explained. "I feel pretty good. I don't know if I could go this week, but we'll see how things play out. It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill, but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I'm sure we will be."

Brady, who led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win earlier this year is looking forward to the 2021 season. One big reason for that is he gets to return to his first home as the Buccaneers will face the New England Patriots on Oct. 3. Patriots fans are ready to see Brady's homecoming as he led the team to six Super Bowls wins in the 20 years he was with the franchise.