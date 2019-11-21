Tom Brady Captions Latest Training Photo With ‘Star Wars’ Caption Amid ‘Baby Yoda’ Craze

Despite being 42 years old and an “old man” in NFL terms, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has proven to be a master of social media. All of his posts have turned heads, and he has found a way to elicit laughter from even his biggest critics. On Wednesday afternoon, the six-time Super Bowl champion proved that he has his finger on the pulse of what’s popular when he captioned a workout photo with a reference to Star Wars.

Brady posted a photo of himself working out, which is nothing too out of the ordinary, but he added a caption that proves he’s been paying attention to hot topics. “Do or do not. There is no try. – Adult Yoda,” Brady wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the launch of The Mandalorian on Disney+, fans of Star Wars have been enamored with a new character, which has only been described as “Baby Yoda.” Not much is known about the new addition to Star Wars canon, but Brady is showing that he is a fan of the “OG” character.

Do or do not. There is no try. – Adult Yoda pic.twitter.com/18cqq9TNXD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 20, 2019

Back in 1980, science fiction fans, as well as Luke Skywalker, were introduced to the diminutive but powerful Jedi named Yoda. The green-skinned, big-eared Jedi Master proved that he was a powerful Force user. He also showed that he’s a very strict trainer.

One of Yoda’s most popular quotes, which he said to Skywalker as he was failing to lift an X-wing out of the swamps of Dagobah, was “Do or do not. There is no try.”

As someone that has won six Super Bowls in his career while appearing in nine, it’s possible that Brady is certainly adhering to the adage of “there is no try.” The Patriots fans are loving this approach, and they want Brady to continue following Yoda’s lead all the way to a seventh Super Bowl ring.

The Patriots’ QB did not reveal if he is the NFL’s version of Luke Skywalker or if he is simply just a football player that follows the teachings of the late Jedi Master.

(Photo Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty)