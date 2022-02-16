Tom Brady Gives Matthew Stafford Advice During Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade

The Los Angeles Rams had their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, and Matthew Stafford received advice from a person who has his experiences with parades. Tom Brady went to Twitter to send a message to Stafford. The seven-time Super Bowl champion responded to a video of Stafford on top of the bus smoking cigar with his wife Kelly.

“Mix in a water Matt…trust me,” Brady wrote in the Twitter post. Brady is referring to his incident last year where he appeared drunk during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade. He was also seen throwing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another, which indicated he had a really good time celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems really fun to do,’” Brady said when asking about the trophy incident at the time, as reported by ESPN. “Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there’s a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. … I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I’m so happy that [tight end] Cam [Brate caught it].”

Stafford had a great time celebrating his first Super Bowl title. After spending 13 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford joined the Rams last year via trade and led the team to their first title since the 1999 season when they were in St. Louis.

“It feels great,” Stafford said after the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. “Just so happy to be able to celebrate this with such great teammates and my family, people who mean the most to me and so proud of this group, and it’s a special feeling.” Stafford was also asked about his time with the Lions.

“I love playing this game, he said, “I love playing this game for the competition, for the relationships, for the hard times, for the good times, for all of it. This game can teach us so much as people. I get to go to work with people from all walks of life and come together and go for one goal and for twelve years that goal wasn’t reached. It tore me up inside, but I knew I could keep playing and try to find a way and the fact that we reached that goal today is so special.”