Tom Brady Could Walk Away From $375 Million Contract With Fox Sports

It's possible Tom Brady won't be the new face of Fox Sports. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post recently talked about the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast and said Brady could not work as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports and walk away from his 10-year $375 million contract.

"I've talked to a couple of people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I'm going more 49 percent chance he does it, 51 percent chance he doesn't," Marchand said, per Bleacher Report. "I don't think he wants to travel that much. ... I think Brady's a guy who if he's in, he's all in. So he's not going to be showing up day of games like Joe Buck and [Troy] Aikman do sometimes. He's going to be there early if he's going to do it, so it's a four-day event. ... He shares his kids with Gisele [Bundchen]. I think that's very important to him, and he can make money elsewhere."

Fox Sports offered Brady the contract during his final season in the NFL last year. When he officially announced his retirement in February, there was some speculation that Brady would be part of Fox Sports' coverage of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. That turned out to be not true, and when Brady appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1, he said he was not going to be part of the team for the 2023 season.

"I want to be great at what I do, and talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start this opportunity in the Fall of 2024 is something that's great for me. Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do ... thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."

While the broadcasting schedule won't be as demanding as his schedule as a football player, Brady likely feels he won't be 100 percent committed if he does take the job due to his family. He would be walking away from a lot of money, but the 45-year-old stays busy with various projects, including running his company TB12.