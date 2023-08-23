Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Hospitalized on 'Involuntary Mental Hold'

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady was hospitalized and detained on an "involuntary mental hold" which she said was not justified. The pro surfer shared several images and text blocks on her Instagram Story on Monday, saying that medical staff treated her "like a street dog" no matter how cooperative she was. She says she was not given an explanation for her detainment but commenters noted that this was just weeks after she took her allegations against Hill public.

Brady made headlines last month when she leaked text message exchanges between herself and Hill, accusing him of psychological abuse during their relationship. She has also previously said that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and she speculated that that was the reason for her detainment. She did not say when, but at some point she was stopped by police who "asked if I was intoxicated. I clearly stated, 'No. I had had nothing that day. I had a beer the night before or something like that, and then they asked if I had any mental health conditions and I was honest."

"I don't know if it would have gont better if I said no," she added. She noted that she was "guilty of 'reckless driving' on a golf course the night before," but said that she was "not stopped for that" at the time, so she did not understand the reason for her detainment.

Brady was put into an ambulance and transported to a mental health facility. She tagged The Queen's Health System in Hawaii in one of her posts. She noted that she expects to be billed for the ambulance ride despite the fact that it was against her will. She wrote that "Medics strapped me down, shoved a mask in my mouth, put some mesh s-t over my face, LAUGHED AT ME," and "INJECTED ME WITH DRUGS INVOLUNTARILY."

Brady accompanied these posts with photos of her legs which were covered in dark bruises. She said these came from injection sites as well as restraints used on her. She also claimed that basic human necessities were withheld from her including drinking water and furniture. She claimed she was held in a windowless concrete room and made to sleep on "a gymnastics mat or yoga mat."

Brady also shared a screenshot of her own text messages where she wrote: "This is like my fourth or fifth time being put in the hospital and treated like a street dog so I wasn't very shocked but it was the most violent I've ever experienced... I know I'm not the only person who has been through this so, take care of yourself, be safe as much as you can."

Reporters from Page Six reached out to The Queen's Health System for comment but they have not responded at the time of this writing.