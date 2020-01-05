Tom Brady and Peyton Manning Break Into CBS Announcer Jim Nantz’s House for Game of Mini-Golf

The long-awaited episode of Peyton’s Places that features New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was just released on ESPN+, and it is turning some heads with the setting. Instead of spending time at Gillette Stadium, Peyton Manning and Brady opted for a more humorous location. They “broke” into the home of CBS announcer Jim Nantz.

As the teaser video showed, the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks arrived at Nantz’s estate with the hope of playing some mini-golf. However, they were shut down while attempting to get the passcode for the gate and had to improvise. This resulted in the pair guessing at the code until the gate ultimately opened.

“How about ‘hello, friends?’” Brady guessed as a last-ditch attempt. This is the statement that Nantz has used to open every broadcast, whether it was a football game or the Masters Golf Tournament.

Peyton Manning and @TomBrady broke into Jim Nantz’s estate for an epic round of mini golf. pic.twitter.com/23tjuCKQNy — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2020

As the roughly 30-minute full episode showed, Brady and Manning had some fun trying to sink shots on the custom golf course in Nantz’s backyard. The miniaturized course is a replica of Pebble Beach’s famed seventh hole, according to Nantz’s narration. It plays to half the distance and half the vertical drop with a green that is 50-percent to scale. The backyard attraction also features sand traps and other hazards to make this golfing experience even more accurate.

The two star quarterbacks spent the interview session attempting trick shots on Nantz’s golf course while discussing all manner of topics. Their first meeting prior to a Colts and Patriots game was one conversation while Brady’s mindset was another.

As he explained, the 42-year-old doesn’t care about a particular draft spot when it’s time for kickoff. He just wants every player to take advantage of their opportunity and avoid any mistakes.

The conversation was not all serious, however, as Manning and Brady had some fun joking around about how the golf clubs at Nantz’s house were so short that they must belong to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Brady also explained that he is learning about what’s hip in the music and sneaker world from his young teammates.

(Peyton’s Places is available to watch for those that subscribe to ESPN+. Those that bundle Disney+ and Hulu also have access to the streaming service.

(Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty)