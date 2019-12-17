Tito Ortiz Backs Donald Trump While Signing Border Patrol Agent’s Handcuffs

Retired UFC fighter Tito Ortiz was recently in Hidalgo, Texas for a fight as part of his contract with Combate Americas. He was facing off with former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio, but Ortiz first made a stop to visit with border patrol agents. During this interaction, he promoted Donald Trump while signing handcuffs. Ortiz also wore a Trump shirt following his bout on Dec. 7.

Tito Ortiz defeats Alberto Rodriguez via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:10 of R1#TitoVsAlberto #WhatSideAreYouOn pic.twitter.com/Uaph7O2Dm2 — Combate Americas (@combateamericas) December 8, 2019

According to TMZ, Ortiz was spotted in a Trump 2020 shirt at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas. He was taking photos with the agents on hand and signing autographs. He also reportedly gave a speech about adversity during this appearance.

Interestingly enough, Ortiz’s opponent in the fight is an outspoken critic of the president. He actually promoted this bout with Ortiz by going on a Spanish talk show and choking out a Trump impersonator.

“I was born in Mexico, but I was made in America,” Del Rio told Sporting News prior to his fight with Ortiz. “I’ve had the privilege of becoming American this year on the day of my birthday, May 25. Of course, I’m proud of being Mexican, I’m proud of being brown, but I love this country. Just like me, there’s millions and millions of people coming to this country to work hard and live the American dream.

“But the moment you start pointing fingers and saying this country is this, this country is that, these people are this, these people are that, you make people fight,” Del Rio continued. “When you say Mexicans are this and that, you put the people, not just the country, but the people in a really bad place.”

Ortiz ultimately reigned victorious over Del Rio, winning with a rear-naked choke in the first round. He was later congratulated on Twitter by President Trump, who wrote: “Congratulations to @TitoOrtiz on tonight’s huge WIN, a Great American Patriot!”

The UFC Hall of Famer in Ortiz has long been a supporter of Trump. According to FOX News, he wants to make a “Latinos for Trump” hat for those that support the president but “are afraid to say it.”

“It’s getting bigger and bigger the more they get educated on what the truth is about this,” Ortiz said about Latino support of Trump. “And I think the Democratic Party is showing their side of it, of the criminals they are and the things that they’re being caught for, and I hope Trump continues to focus on that and the people will be able to see it more and more each and every day.”

