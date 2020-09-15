Titans Fans Have Words for Kicker Stephen Gostkowski After Rough Game Against Broncos

Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski won the game for his team as he kicked a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining against the Denver Broncos on Monday night. However, before the game-winning kick, Gostkowski missed three field goals (one of the field goals was blocked) and an extra point, which could have cost the Titans their season opener. After the game, Gostkowski, who spent the last 14 seasons with the New England Patriots, talked about not being able to get 10 important points for his team.

"It's tough. It's part of the position. It's a very fickle position," he said. "It's definitely an opportunity I didn't deserve, but grateful that I got it for the team and the guys that went out there and busted their butt. I really put them in a tough spot." According to ESPN, Gostkowski joined Cody Parkey as the only kickers in the past 10 seasons to miss four kicks in a win. And as bad things were for Gostkowski, he has put together a Hall of Fame career, winning three Super Bowls, being named to the Pro Bowl four times and was recently named to the 2010s All-Decade team. But Titans fans don't care about that.