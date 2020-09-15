Titans Fans Have Words for Kicker Stephen Gostkowski After Rough Game Against Broncos
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski won the game for his team as he kicked a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining against the Denver Broncos on Monday night. However, before the game-winning kick, Gostkowski missed three field goals (one of the field goals was blocked) and an extra point, which could have cost the Titans their season opener. After the game, Gostkowski, who spent the last 14 seasons with the New England Patriots, talked about not being able to get 10 important points for his team.
"It's tough. It's part of the position. It's a very fickle position," he said. "It's definitely an opportunity I didn't deserve, but grateful that I got it for the team and the guys that went out there and busted their butt. I really put them in a tough spot." According to ESPN, Gostkowski joined Cody Parkey as the only kickers in the past 10 seasons to miss four kicks in a win. And as bad things were for Gostkowski, he has put together a Hall of Fame career, winning three Super Bowls, being named to the Pro Bowl four times and was recently named to the 2010s All-Decade team. But Titans fans don't care about that.
Not sure if Stephen Gostkowski took his shoe off or if the Titans just took it from him so he can't kick anymore #titans #Broncos pic.twitter.com/7n2zbWThMP— John Breech (@johnbreech) September 15, 2020
Titans players looking at Stephen Gostkowski pic.twitter.com/OOHLsGac9d— PFF (@PFF) September 15, 2020
Stephen Gostkowski, kicking for the Titans #TENvsDEN pic.twitter.com/fYgNN7iMyr— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) September 15, 2020
Tennessee Titans fans to Stephen Gostkowski tonight pic.twitter.com/LZjl3u2xB7— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2020
Broncos fans are pointing and laughing in Stephen Gostkowski’s face pic.twitter.com/mrBLsYrTdV— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 15, 2020
This is the first time in his career Stephen Gostkowski has missed 3 FG in the same game.
The Titans made only 44.4% of FGA last season, by far worst in the NFL.
That's also the only time since 2001 that a team made less than 60% of its FGA. pic.twitter.com/Ne05SwanvZ— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2020
Stephen Gostkowski trying to get into the Titans practice facility tomorrow pic.twitter.com/3A6K4rQe25— Will🦅 (@simmons_szn) September 15, 2020
Stephen Gostkowski has had SIX SEASONS where he missed three or fewer field goals.
He has missed three tonight.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 15, 2020
#Titans new kicker Stephen Gostkowski is 0-3 on FGs tonight. Missed 2, one blocked.
Dating back to last season, the #Titans have made only 8 out of 21 FG attempts. Yikes.— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2020
Stephen Gostkowski is 0-3 on FGs tonight... pic.twitter.com/bf24kl0w7p— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 15, 2020
Ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski is 0-2 on FGs tonight with one blocked kick and another missed wide right.
The Dolphins lost.
Tom Brady lost.
Jamie Collins was ejected and the Lions lost.
Not the greatest weekend for former Patriots.— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 15, 2020
Tough start with the Titans for Stephen Gostkowski. pic.twitter.com/Orz8eejJlD— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 15, 2020
Stephen Gostkowski on the way back to Tennessee pic.twitter.com/stDOV0svr2— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 15, 2020
Stephen Gostkowski after missing 4 kicks but nailing the game winner pic.twitter.com/pPr1oqdYHc— Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) September 15, 2020
According to Next Gen Stats, Stephen Gostkowski had a 1 in 1,804 chance (0.06%) of missing three field goals and at least one extra point— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 15, 2020
Broncos seeing Stephen Gostkowski lining up for a field goal rn pic.twitter.com/H5QUTZr2iP— ArmchairBets (@BetsArmchair) September 15, 2020
Mike Vrabel when he has to release his former teammate Stephen Gostkowski pic.twitter.com/qvPFI4Ji5V— NFL (@NFL45330986) September 15, 2020
Patriots fans to Titans fans when Stephen Gostkowski gives them a screaming headache pic.twitter.com/gbPyAPQbSm— Boston Diehards (@WTP_BDiehards) September 15, 2020
Stephen Gostkowski.... Are you kidding me?— Sosa K (@QBsMVP) September 15, 2020
Stephen Gostkowski’s Wikipedia page has been updated... pic.twitter.com/92abQ5A7MC— AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) September 15, 2020
Mike Vrabel to Stephen Gostkowski, after he made the game winner pic.twitter.com/eI2T7rLkNv— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) September 15, 2020