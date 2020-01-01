Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Shades Texans Player: 'Who the F– Is that D—wad?'

✖

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has had a good season as he has led the team to a 9-7 record and they have clinched a playoff spot. In order for the team to reach the postseason, they had to beat the Houston Texans this past Sunday and they did just that by taking them down 35-14. And during the game. Vrabel had to put a Texans player in his place.

Vrabel was caught on video verbally attacking a Texans player, saying some things that are NSFW. And once fans saw the Titans coach going after the Texans player, who isn't seen on video, they had some interesting reactions on Twitter.

"You can totally tell this dude spent some time in Boston by the way his mouth moves," one fan wrote. "I can see his accent!!!"

"The Texans had just made a stop on third down, so I'm assuming he was talking to a Texans defensive player who was celebrating, but you couldn't really tell for sure," another fan wrote.

Classic Mike Vrabel: “I don’t even know who you are. Who the f-ck is that dickwad?” pic.twitter.com/KKxDQKldSS — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) December 30, 2019

"Funny thing is the only reason the @Titans made was the fact that the @HoustonTexans didn't play any starters," a third fan wrote. "They got the Pats in Foxboro that's not an easy feat."

Vrabel was fired up about getting the Titans to the playoffs as it's the second time in three seasons the team will be playing games in January. However, if they want to play for a Super Bowl, they first need to take down the New England Patriots on Saturday night. The Patriots have been struggling lately as they have lost four of their last eight games. But they are the defending Super Bowl champions and Vrabel knows they have their work cut out for them.

"You're basically walking into the viper's den," Vrabel told reporters on Sunday. "We're going to have to go on the road and beat a team that's won a lot of playoff games up there."

The Patriots haven't lost a home playoff game since 2013. Vrabel knows the Patriots very well as he played for the team from 2001-2008.

"It doesn't get any easier," Vrabel added. "You're going to have to go on the road in a tough environment (against a) great defense. They're no strangers to winning playoff football games at home, so we'll have to go up there, we'll have to prepare, find out when we play, get a schedule, get guys healthy and start the preparation."