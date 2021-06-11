Timberwolves' Malik Beasley Pens Emotional Letter From Jail

✖

Malik Beasley just wrote an emotional letter from jail. The Minnesota Timberwolves player is currently serving a 120-day jail sentence following a rifle incident last year. The letter he wrote was shared on his Instagram page, and he wants "people to learn" from the mistakes he has made.

"What's up guys, just wanted to say a few words. I'm doing better," Beasley wrote. "I'm closer to God, closer to my family, and most importantly finding myself. Not sleeping at home has been tough but it's only temporary. I'm still working hard everyday on and off the court to be the best version of me. I want people to learn from me, because it's going to be one helluva story. This last year is just a chapter, and I hope you stayed tuned until the end. 30 for 30 get the crew ready lol."

Beasley went on to reveal how fans can reach him. "I'm reachable if you hit my business partner Christian Dawkins, or if you really want to reach me," Beasley continued. "Send a letter or book to Wright County J, under my name. I'll do my best to respond to everyone. I'm not looking for sympathy or anything like that, just to understand I could easily fold and I won't. For those who care, I love y'all and will return the favor I promise."

In February, Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in a correction facility following an incident that occurred in September. The 24-year-old was arrested for reportedly pointing a rile at a family that approached his house. He pleaded guilty to the threats of violence charge in December, and the NBA suspended him for 12 games.

"I will take this time to reflect on my decisions," Beasley said in a statement shortly after being suspended. "I apologize to all the great fans out there who have supported me during this difficult time and I promise I will come back very soon as a better person and player."

Beasley played in 37 games this past season and averaged 19.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Timberwolves acquired Beasley in February 2020, and he re-signed with the team in November. Beasley inked a four-year $60 million contract and will be a free agent after the 2023-24 season.