Malik Beasley Sentenced to 120 Days in Jail Following September Arrest

Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley was arrested in September on allegations of marijuana possession and holding and receiving concealed weapons. Now more details have emerged in the case, along with a sentence. Beasley is set to spend 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to felony threats for pointing a firearm at a family.

According to TMZ Sports, Beasley's Plymouth house was accidentally put on a "Parade of Homes" list. This mistake meant that extra people were driving through the neighborhood in order to see fancy mansions. Hennepin County prosecutors said that the NBA player became frustrated and walked toward a visiting car at the end of his driveway on Sept. 26. Beasley pointed the gun at them and told them to leave.

The police ultimately obtained a warrant and searched Beasley's home. They found marijuana and "numerous" guns, one of which was allegedly stolen. The police took Beasley into custody but did not identify the individual that allegedly pointed a gun at the car that stopped in front of the house

Prosecutors said that the 24-year-old player was arrested and that he was in possession of marijuana. They ultimately charged him with felony threats of violence and felony drug possession. Though prosecutors dropped the drug charges during a virtual court hearing after Beasley pled guilty to the threats charge.

The judge ruled that the NBA player will not have to serve jail time during the season. His tentative reporting date is May 26, depending on the outcome of the regular season. "We are very pleased with this outcome that will allow Malik to continue working on becoming a better person and making better choices," Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, told The Athletic's Shams Charania in a statement.

If there are issues due to COVID-19, Beasley will not have to spend his time in jail. He will be released to his home and will have to remain on home electronic monitoring. The judge ordered him to not consume any alcohol or drugs. Beasley must also undergo random drug testing.

TMZ Sports reports that Beasley read a statement during the virtual court hearing, apologizing for the incident at his home. "I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions." Along with mandatory drug testing, Beasley must complete an anger management program. Finally, he received a lifetime ban on owning firearms.

The former first-round pick from the 2016 NBA Draft has appeared in 24 games this season, averaging 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the process. Beasley is playing on a four-year, $60 million extension that he signed during the offseason.