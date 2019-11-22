Tim Tebow Says Goodbye to His Dog, Bronco, in Emotional Video Post

ESPN host and former University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow had to say goodbye to his best friend. On Thursday, Tebow took to Instagram to pay tribute to his dog, Bronco. Tebow posted a series of videos and photos of him and Bronco, a 9-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback, who died on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Nov 20, 2019 at 4:33pm PST

“One of the toughest goodbyes. Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever – thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories,” Tebow wrote. “Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story.”

There were a number of Instagram users who reached out to Tebow following the tragic news.

The Tim Tebow Foundation wrote, “Praying for you Timmy… we’ll always remember and cherish Bronco’s visits to the TTF office. He always was such a joy and we loved having him roam our hallways and love on the team!”

Tebow’s fiancee, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, wrote, “I wish I could take your heartache my love. My heart is broken too! Bronco was the sweetest son in the de whol wide wold.”

Tebow’s fans also showed their support.

“Tim, so sorry for your loss brother, I know the feeling all so well. Tim Is like to share this if you never heard about it, God Bless Brother,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Now I’m crying at the gym, had to do the same many years ago and still haven’t been able to get another. Love runs deep. Prayers to you Tim,” while another echoed the sentiments writing, “Sorry for the loss of your boy, dogs are the bestest friends ever and are family.”

Tebow published an update on Instagram to show where Bronco was buried. He wrote, “I’m so thankful and humbled by everyone’s support, prayers and love. I was able to lay Bronco to rest in a really special place. Thank you all for so much encouragement. I love you Bronco, thanks for being the sweetest boy.”

According to ESPN, Tebow adopted Bronco in 2010 just days after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round. He spent two seasons with the Broncos and then played for the New York Jets in 2012. Tebow is more known for his time with the Florida Gators and the Sporting News recently named him the second-best college football player of all time.