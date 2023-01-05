Tim Tebow Rallies Fans to Pray for Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover from a cardiac arrest he suffered during the game on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. And as the 24-year-old remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, former NFL star and college football legend Tim Tebow is asking fans to join him in a prayer for Hamlin.

Tebow is known for his faith and does everything he can to inspire others. On Thursday, Tebow tweeted, "One day we'll see the big picture. One day we'll see how this puzzle's put together, how it all works out. But until then, let's rejoice. Let's remember the Lord is near. And let's express confidence in our God because we trust His plan."

Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin 🙏 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 3, 2023

Hamlin has seen his share of support from many NFL players, including Tom Brady who donated $10,000 to his toy drive. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they'll continue to provide."

Hamlin was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh and was selected to the All-ACC Second Team in 2020. "Damar Hamlin is far more than just a football player," Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi wrote. "He's a loving son, brother and friend. Damar is a hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids. "Damar, we love you. We are praying for you. Pittsburgh's always had your back. And now it's obvious the entire country has your back, too."

Hamlin became the starting safety earlier this year when Micah Hyde went down with an injury. In 15 games this season, Hamlin recorded 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He has played a big part in the Bills clinching a playoff spot and giving them a chance to play for a championship. On Thursday, it was reported that Hamlin is awake and responsive. In a press conference, Hamlin's physicians told the media that when he woke up he asked the nurse who won the game on Monday night. The NFL called off the game after Hamlin was sent to the hospital.