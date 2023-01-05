Buffalo Bills Give 'Remarkable' Health Update on Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills just shared some great news about Damar Hamlin. On Thursday, the team announced that the injured safety continues to show improvement after collapsing on the field and going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. Hamlin is still "critically ill" but is making great progress.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Bills said. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Hamlin opened his eyes on Wednesday night and is responsive. Rapoport also said, "from speaking to those close to him: They are endlessly appreciative of the medical care given to Hamlin on the field immediately, then over the last 72 hours." In another tweet, the NFL insider also said Hamlin has been "gripping the hands of close to him."

Hamlin's agency also shared an update on the 24-year-old. "The outpouring of support for Damar across the nation has been amazing," Agency 1 Sports said. "Thank you for the calls, messages and emails. Damar has made substantial improvement overnight. We are so thankful for all the first responders, doctors and hospital staff and everyone who has played a role in this process. Please continue to pray for Damar and we will provide updates as they are available."

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam let fans know how Hamlin is doing. "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," Elam tweeted. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!" Before Hamlin collapsed, the Bills were taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was called off and it's unlikely it will be made up due to the regular season ending this weekend. Bills players and coaches haven't spoken to the media about Hamlin, but the Bengals and the rest of the NFL team have shown their support for him.

"We tried to do all we could," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said, per NFL.com. "We went over there and saw him and tried to give like, you said, give as much support as you can in a situation like that. Nobody wanted to continue to play the game in a situation like that. I know how everybody would be feeling in our locker room if it was one of our guys, and I know how we were feeling and it was one of their guys. So it was a scary and emotional night."