Watch Prisoner Own Tim Tebow in Pushup Contest

Tim Tebow continues to do good work in the community as he recently visited a prison in Texas to spread his faith to the inmates. The ESPN and SEC Network college football analyst was in Waco, Texas to speak at a banquet, but he also made the trip to Gatesville, Texas to visit the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, which is a maximum-security prison that holds up to up to 2,984 male inmates. And when Tebow was there, he competed in a pushup contest with an inmate and lost badly.

TMZ was able to obtain the video where it can be watched here. In the video, Tebow and the inmate get off to the fast start. But as time goes on, the former Florida Gators quarterback gets tired and the inmate continues to rock pushups. At the end of the video, they announced the inmate did 84 pushups while Tebow recorded 71.

“So grateful to spend time with my new brothers in Christ at Alfred Hughes Unit and encouraging them in the hope that Jesus brings!” Tebow wrote in a tweet that included a selfie of himself with a group of inmates.

According to KWTX which is the CBS affiliate in Gatesville, Tebow’s foundation was contacted by an inmates father who learned about his trip to Texas. Tebow was able to make the trip to the prison and he was only scheduled to be there for a couple of hours. But because he was having too much fun, he stayed for five hours. He was able to come inside the prison with the help of Susan and Terry Mabry who work with a prison ministry called Discipleship Unlimited

“I was just so emotional, I started crying and was blown away,” Suzanne Mabry told KWTX. “He was in such a rush when we left but just to spend the day doing this when he could have been doing whatever but this is his passion and it just showed. It meant so much to us and it meant so much to the guys. Just to know someone cared.”

Tebow is one of the most successful players in college football history. Along with winning two national titles, Tebow won the Heisman Trophy 2007 and he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2008 and 2009. He was a three-time All-American and he was named SEC Player of the Year twice.