Tim Tebow Fans Erupt After Former NFL Star Finally Ties the Knot

The fans of former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow were excited to see footage of him in South Africa on Saturday morning, preparing for what they expected to be a wedding ceremony. Both he and his fiancée, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, were posting photos at what appeared to be a rehearsal dinner.

Now the ceremony has been confirmed by PEOPLE. Tebow and Nel-Peters have tied the knot at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, exchanging vows in a 30-minute ceremony.

After news surfaced that the pair had held the ceremony, multiple users on social media weighed in to offer their congratulations. Some of the comments were slightly NSFW, but the majority were very heartfelt. The fans of Tebow and Nel-Peters were excited to see them commit to each other in a romantic ceremony.

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” Tebow told PEOPLE. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”

Tebow’s fans understood how special this night was to him, and they wanted to express their congratulations on Twitter. They did so with a variety of photos, comments, and likes.

YES! Congrats @TimTebow and @DemiLeighNP on your wedding today! Can’t wait for photos and video! BEAUTIFUL COUPLE! 🥰😍💍👰🏼👨🏻‍⚖️ — GMom (@mommak_c) January 20, 2020

For fans of Tebow and the various sports teams for which he has suited up, this ceremony has been a long time coming. The Heisman Trophy winner has been viewed as an eligible bachelor throughout his life, and many users on social media have tried coming up with the best pairing for him.

Tebow made his own decision and started a relationship with Nel-Peters. He has found the one that he wants to spend the rest of his life with and couldn’t be more excited. The fans appear to be equally excited.

Congratulations to the two of you on this momentous occasion. I wish you and your beautiful bride nothing but the best, God bless you both, Mr & Mrs Tim Tebow… 🙏@TimTebow @DemiLeighNP — Sportsman Nate (@foursticks_nate) January 19, 2020

When Tebow posted a series of photos that showed him and Nel-Peters in South Africa, the fans knew that a momentous event was about to happen. They responded by sending their congratulations and by offering whatever advice they could. Although some simply said that the former quarterback was winning at life.

The vast majority of comments, however, were heartfelt. The users on social media want the best for Tebow and Nel-Peters, including a long and happy marriage.

I’m just saying Tim Tebow‘s wedding extravaganza in South Africa is absolutely beautiful and so much fun to watch, check his wall￼ — pam silleman designs (@SillemanPam) January 19, 2020

With such a high-profile couple tying the knot, it was expected that there would be a large number of fans wondering about the ceremony. Celebrity weddings are a draw for users on social media as multitudes look for those little details that could be used in future ceremonies.

The wedding that featured Tebow and Nel-Peters was no exception. Fans of the couple were refreshing Instagram over the weekend in hopes of seeing more photos and videos posted from South Africa.

L❤️VE how he treasures her! Congratulations to you both. May tomorrow just be the beginning of a joyful adventure! 😊 — Leah Ann Williams (@LeahAnnWilliams) January 19, 2020

There are many that believe the measure of a man can be judged by how he treats his significant other. Does he show them love and respect on a daily basis? Does he support their goals and help them however possible? These are some of the questions that Tebow’s fans have had throughout his relationship with Nel-Peters.

As many reiterated on social media, they believe that Tebow is working every day to love and support his wife. They believe that he wants to be the best husband possible and is showing that fact on social media.

SENDING OUR BLESSING FROM JERUSALEM ISRAEL

SUPERNATURAL FAVOR UPON YOU PRECIOUS FAMILY — Danielrozen (@Danielrozen777) January 19, 2020

Residents of Florida may hold a special place in their hearts for Tebow, but he is someone that has built up a fanbase across the globe due to his play on the field and the charitable work off it. This was proven to be true with the congratulatory messages on social media.

Whether the fans were from Israel, Europe, or another location, it was apparent that they were excited about Tebow and Nel-Peters getting married in South Africa. They wanted to show support for the couple with messages and prayers.

Dan Mullen traveled to South Africa for Tim Tebow’s wedding, and I’m getting emotional about it in my Uber home rn?????



How is my heart supposed to be able to handle this???? pic.twitter.com/RVTaSN57Fr — Missy Perez (@missyperez) January 19, 2020

When Tebow originally posted the photos and videos from South Africa, there were debates about whether or not this was actually a wedding trip. One detail that convinced users about the upcoming nuptials was the presence of a key figure from the University of Florida. Why would they be in South Africa with Tebow for a simple dinner?

As the former Gators QB showed in his Instagram Stories, current head coach Dan Mullen was on hand for the rehearsal dinner. Mullen was the offensive coordinator for three seasons of Tebow’s college career, including the season in which he won the Heisman Trophy. This pair combined for two National Championship victories (2006, 2008).

Me patiently waiting for Tim Tebow’s wedding photos pic.twitter.com/H3kX8MbsL8 — Michelle Hubina (@michellearella_) January 20, 2020

Some fans on social media wanted to offer their congratulations to Tebow and Nel-Peters while others wanted to make crass jokes. However, there were some individuals that were just waiting impatiently for updates. They were excited about the wedding and wanted to see the ceremony portrayed in photos.

What did Nel-Peters’ dress look like? Was Tebow wearing a traditional tuxedo? How were the decorations? There were several questions on the minds of some users, and they wanted the answers to be provided in high resolution.

